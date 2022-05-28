A Wood County grand jury has indicted two men — neither one local — for sex-related allegations.
On May 18, William Timothy Alford-Jahnz, 21, Lima, was indicted for two counts rape, both first-degree felonies.
He is accused of engaging in sexual conduct twice with a woman on Dec. 18 by propelling her to submit by force or threat of force.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Dennis P. Baker, 49, Florence, Kentucky, was indicted for importuning and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, both fifth-degree felonies.
From Jan. 6 to Feb. 4, he is accused of soliciting a law enforcement officer by means of a telecommunications device. The officer was posing as a 13-year-old or older but less than 16 years of age.
During that time, Baker also allegedly furnished to the law enforcement officer material or performance that is obscene.