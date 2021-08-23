Two men have been indicted for felonious assault and either kidnapping or abduction.
On Wednesday, a Wood County grand jury indicted Jason Allen Hoker II, 18, Carey, for two counts felonious assault, both second-degree felonies; kidnapping, a first-degree felony; disrupting public service, a fourth-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.
On July 25-26, Hoker is accused of restraining a woman of her liberties by force, threat or deception and the circumstancing created a substation risk of harm to the woman. He caused or attempted to cause physical harm to her with a knife and interrupted telephone service. The alleged victim was a family or household member.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Michael Scott Acosta, 45, of Toledo and formerly of Wood County, was indicted for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; abduction, a third-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.
He is accused of causing serious physical harm to a woman on July 30. He is accused of removing her by force or threat from her location and she was a family or household member.
Acosta is currently under probation after being released from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction in October 2019 and placed on three years of post-release control.