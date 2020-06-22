Rossford and Perrysburg police departments each handled an injury crash over the weekend, one serious.
On Sunday at 5:34 a.m., Kelly Shinaver, Toledo, was northbound in the 29000 block of Lime City Road when she drove off the left side of the road and into a drainage ditch. Her Chrysler 200 then went airborne and landed on its roof in the drainage ditch on the other side of the culvert.
Both her front and side airbags deployed. Shinaver was wearing a seatbelt but had to be extricated by mechanical means.
She was taken by Perrysburg Township fire to Mercy-St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo with suspected serious injuries.
Drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash, according to the police report.
On Friday at 3:54 p.m., Andrew Thomasson, Perrysburg, was westbound on Sandusky Street near East Boundary Street in Perrysburg while having a medical episode.
He drove off the left side of the road and struck concrete equipment and a road sign. He then drove back onto the roadway and crossed back into the westbound lane at an undetermined high rate of speed.
At that time, Thomasson’s Jeep Wrangler struck the rear of Judy Sanderson’s Hyundai Santa Fe. Sanderson, of Perrysburg, also was westbound on Sandusky, near Sherman Place.
The impact caused both vehicles to leave the roadway.
Sanderson ended up northbound on Hickory Street. Thomasson’s Jeep hit a small ditch, overturned and came to a rest on its top in the yard at 860 Sandusky Street.
Sanderson was treated at the scene by Perrysburg EMS for possible injuries.
Thomasson was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee with suspected minor injuries.
The airbags deployed in Sanderson’s Hyundai but not in Thomasson’s Jeep.
Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
Thomasson was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.