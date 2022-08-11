CINCINNATI (AP) — Two men were indicted Thursday on numerous charges stemming from a shooting that wounded nine people outside a Cincinnati bar last weekend.

Diablo McCoats, 29, faces 16 counts of felonious assault and a single weapons charge, while Jarvis Barnes, 34, faces seven counts of felonious assault and a weapons count. Both men face several decades in prison if convicted on all counts, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters.

