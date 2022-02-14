A Bowling Green man has reported the theft of two firearms.
The Colony Lane resident reported to police on Sunday that he had two firearms stolen from his vehicle sometime overnight.
A Glock 9mm pistol and an Anderson AM-15 5.56 caliber rifle were sitting in the backseat of his Cadillac, which was parked in the parking lot of his apartment complex at 360 Colony Lane, according to the Bowling Green Police Division report.
The man told police he had accidentally left his vehicle unlocked.
He stated that both firearms were registered in his name. He provided the serial numbers of both firearms, and they were entered in to LEADS.
Each gun was valued at $549.