Wood County has had 1,555 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a Monday health department update. There were 1,510 on Friday.
There have been 72 deaths, which is an increase of two.
The latest deaths were a woman in her 60s and man in his 80s.
There have been 34 men and 38 women who have died. Of the women, 12 were in their 90s, 12 in their 80s, 10 in their 70s, two in their 60s and two in their 50s. Of the men, two were in their 90s, 18 were in their 80s, eight in their 70s and six in their 60s.
There are 84 active cases. This is down from 91 on Friday.
There have been 144 hospitalizations since March, which is an increase of three since Friday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 39. There are 717 males and 838 females.
There have been 321 long-term care coronavirus cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert. The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays.
Statewide, there are 131,235 confirmed cases and 4,126 confirmed deaths.