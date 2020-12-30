Two of the three people charged after a brawl with police late last year were back in court.
Zoie Moore, 20, Bowling Green, and Jorden Hammye, 23, Perrysburg, appeared separately Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
Both had violated the community control sanctions imposed after they were found guilty of the assault on a Bowling Green Police Division officer.
Moore, who was transported to court from jail, was sent to a corrections facility while Hammye’s next court appearance is in February.
Bowling Green police officers responded to the 100 block of East Court Street at 2:18 the morning of Sept. 14, 2019.
As an officer tried to break up a fight, Jorden Hammye attempted to tackle him and also shoved the officer with two hands from behind, according to prior court statements.
A nearly two-minute video taken of the incident shows one officer arresting someone on the ground when another was pushed. That led to five officers trying to control two additional people on the ground.
Moore was sentenced in May to 90 days in jail and three years community control after pleading guilty to charges of assault, a fourth-degree felony; intimidation, a third-degree felony; retaliation, a third-degree felony; and escape, a fifth-degree felony.
Moore had admitted to tackling a Bowling Green Police Division officer from behind while he was trying to arrest her boyfriend. The officer fell, scraping his right hand, right forearm, left forearm and right knee.
Moore violated her community control sanctions on Sept. 25 when she requested her office appointment with her probation officer be rescheduled. She was a no call no show on Oct. 5. Voicemails were left scheduling Moore for appointments on Oct. 8 and Oct. 13 at which time she explained she had relapsed. She did not show for an appointment set for Oct. 14.
She was arrested Oct. 26.
On Nov.2, she appeared in court, which set a community control violation hearing for Dec. 7. On Nov. 10, she was granted a furlough for Chrysalis Treatment Center and that she arrive no later than Nov. 12.
On Nov. 18, the court was alerted that she had left the facility without permission, at which time her furlough and bond were revoked.
She was arrested Dec. 8.
At the time of her sentencing, Mack told Moore that if she violates community control, she faces a prison term of 18 months for the assault charge, 36 months each for the intimidation and retaliation charges, and 12 months for the escape charge, which can be sentenced consecutively for a total of 8 ½ years.
“You have a lot of time over your head and I could sentence you to prison for up to 8.5 years,” Mack said Monday.
Defense attorney Sarah Roller said that the court gave Moore the opportunity to get treatment and she walked away.
“I think Miss Moore can be successful,” Roller said.
“She is young and doesn’t always think through what she is doing,” she said, adding her client has a significant drug problem.
Roller asked Mack to consider a community based corrections facility where she can’t walk out on her own free will.
“I’m hopeful that it will give her enough tools in her toolbox that I do not have to see her in this courtroom again,” Roller said.
Moore said she couldn’t explain why she walked away from the treatment center.
“I don’t want to be one of those people that doesn’t get themselves together and I don’t want to go to prison for 8.5 years and come out with nothing,” she said.
“Your case frightens me,” Mack said. “I’ve seen you a lot since this case was filed and it’s scary.
“You’re lucky to be alive. Hopefully what you’re telling me is not just words that you think I want to hear.”
She continued Moore on community control sanctions with the understanding she attend and successfully complete a program at a community based corrections facility. Upon her release, she will continue with her three-year community control sentence.
Hammye entered guilty pleas to charges of assault, intimidation and retaliation but everything except the assault charge was dismissed at sentencing June 8. He was sentenced to two years on community control.
Mack told him violation of community control sanctions could result in a prison term of 18 months.
Hammye was indicted Nov. 4 for theft after he and two other men allegedly stole a $3,500 bike from a disabled adult.
He has been charged Oct. 2 with theft from a person in a protected class, a fourth-degree felony; and receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony. He was released from jail on Oct. 4 on an own recognizance bond.
A petition to revoke his community control was made Oct. 8.
His appearance Monday was for a community control violation hearing and a pretrial conference on the new charges. Both were continued until Feb. 1 and bond was continued.