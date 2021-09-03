Two people were arrested after police responded to a reported drug overdose in Bowling Green.
On Tuesday at 3:46 p.m., Bowling Green Police Division officers responded to the 800 block of Savoie Avenue for a subject that had overdosed.
On the way, officers learned who lived at the address and asked if there were any active warrants for resident Tara Boucher.
As police arrived, they noticed another woman standing in the backyard on her phone. As they approached, they told her to get an unfriendly dog that was by the gate into the house.
They asked if Boucher was in the house, and she told police no.
They also observed Michael Daniels laying on his back at the rear fence, still breathing. He was given one dose of Narcan in each nostril but remained unresponsive.
A search of Daniels’ pocket reportedly uncovered a plastic bag with white residue in it.
Bowling Green EMS arrived and administered Narcan to Daniels via IV, after which he became alert and conscious. He refused further medical treatment.
Police ran a criminal history check on Daniels and learned he had four felony drug convictions.
After medics were done, police arrested Daniels, 33, BG, and charged him with drug abuse/fentanyl before taking him to jail.
Daniels would not say who sold him the drugs. At the jail, he reportedly told police he had overdosed four times. He was taken to the hospital to be medically cleared before being transported back to jail.
When asked again if Boucher was in the house, the woman who greeted police said yes.
Boucher, 40, was arrested on an active warrant from the Wood County Sheriff’s Office for drug trafficking and was taken to jail.