Wood County will receive 3,800 doses of coronavirus vaccine next week — but the majority are for vaccinating school personnel.
“On paper, we are receiving … 3,800 and that includes allotment for schools,” said Ben Robison, health commissioner, after Thursday’s board meeting. “If you take schools out, it’s 900 doses for non-school vaccinations in the county.”
There is a chance that more than 900 doses will be available next week since the county will be receiving Pfizer doses and those have been yielding six doses instead of the suggested five, he said.
Wood County K-12 public school personnel will receive vaccinations on Feb. 19 at three sites. There will also be three private school sites, Robison said.
They will have support from 150 volunteers, Wood County Hospital, Mercy Health-Perrysburg and the University of Toledo student nursing program.
“It’s quite a feat. I’ll tell you that we’ve had great collaboration — not just with our school districts, private schools, but also with our educational service center,” he said. “We are really fortunate to have great support.”
The second dose of Pfizer will be administered to school personnel three weeks later on or around March 12, Robison said.
Those who are currently eligible for a vaccine are those 70 and older. Starting Monday, that will expand to anyone 65 years and older and those with certain qualifying medical conditions.
That is all of the eligible 1B group, Robison said, which is 25,000-30,000 people in Wood County.
Board member Bob Midden asked when the next group of people, after 1B, will be identified and be able to get vaccinated.
“We still have a long way to go,” Robison said. “Based on the current rate the doses are coming in … we could be months away from being out of 1B.”
Robison said that on the other side of K-12 vaccinations, he expects allocations will return to where they were, around 2,000 per week county-wide.
“My hope is that we’re at 4,000 doses by March,” he said. “If that happens, we could wrap up 1B pretty quickly.”
Board President Cathy Nelson asked if the target date to complete mass vaccinations was fall.
“If the supply’s there, it could be as early as the summer,” Robison said. “But we are completely dependent upon what the vaccine supply would be.
“If there are 10,000 doses a week available, vaccinations could finished in 13 weeks,” he said.
Robison said the want for vaccine still vastly outweighs the supply.
“We know we have received more than 2,000 calls … through 211 Wood County trying to seek vaccine,” he said. “There is quite a bit of demand, more than the system can support.”
Starting Friday, there will be in-house Wood County call support available. Staff will quickly return messages if a person can’t immediately get through by phone, Robison said.
“That is our goal, to try to improve this,” he said. “We are certainly taking it seriously that people are experiencing frustration. We want to be responsive to that and make changes as we can to improve our process.
“We continue to recognize that limited vaccine is a major challenge.”
The board also discussed the app ArmorVax that is being used to sign up for vaccinations. Robison said they continue to work the bugs out of it, but he’s confident in its success going forward.
Board member Nilgun Sezginis said she was not able to use it.
“I tried to register my husband and I couldn’t do it,” she said. “I felt Kroger pharmacy process was much smoother.”
“There certainly have been challenges with this,” Robison said.
The state will be providing another option in the next couple of weeks, he added.
“This is the only option right now,” Robison said.
Cases in Wood County continue to decrease. At one time there were 200 active cases in a county zip code; now there are 45, he said.
“We’ve seen substantial reduction,” he said. “This is true across the state as well. Pressure is coming off of our hospital system.”
Midden asked about the six deaths reported by the county health department on Thursday.
Director of Health Promotion and Preparedness Amy Jones said that the Ohio Department of Health had a lag of 4,000 cases and these Wood County cases were in that number.
“Those were deaths that were not reported properly,” she said of four of the six deaths in Thursday’s numbers.
Robison said there has been an added illness reduction due to coronavirus safety precautions that the public is taking.
He was talking to a colleague in a neighboring county who recently got 1,500 influenza A and B tests.
“Of those 1,500 tests conducted, zero were positive,” Robison said. “There’s just no flu. … That’s having a beneficial, seasonal impact on our medical community.”
The board, which was meeting remotely, took a question from a person in the audience, who asked why insurance information is needed if the vaccine is free.
Some insurers may charge an administration fee of $20-$25, Robison said. The vast majority of the 1B group will not have out-of-pocket costs, he said.
Wood County Health Department will not charge an administration fee, he said.
Ways to sign up for a vaccine:
Vaccine.WoodCountyHealth.org can be accessed by going to www.WoodCountyHealth.org and clicking on COVID-19 Vaccines.
For vaccines administered by the health department, a mobile application and website called ArmorVax will be used for registration. Details are at Vaccine.WoodCountyHealth.org.
To speak to someone to schedule an appointment, call 419-352-8402 and choose option 1. The health department is partnering with the Wood County Committee on Aging and 211, which will provide support for vaccination scheduling.
The majority of appointments open every Friday at noon.