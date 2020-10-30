There have been 2,738 coronavirus cases in Wood County, an increase of 37 since Thursday, according to a Friday health department update.
There are 166 active cases in Wood County, which is a decrease of one.
There have been 102 deaths, which is unchanged since Wednesday.
There have been 228 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 35. There are 1,289 males and 1,449 females.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert.
Statewide, there are 200,782 confirmed cases and 4,979 confirmed deaths.