The 19th annual Wood County Living History Day is Aug. 28 at 2 p.m. on the Wood County Museum grounds, 13660 County Home Road.

Local residents will portray citizens of Wood County. 2022 honorees were chosen to coincided with the museum’s wedding exhibit, “Allure & Illusion: A Rose Colored Romance.” This event is free and open to the public.

