SWANTON – The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing will continue the Salute Ohio flyovers across the state next the week in central and southeast Ohio.
The Salute Ohio flyby series is part of the Department of Defense Operation American Resolve, and serves as a way to as a salute to our heroes at the forefront in the fight against COVID-19, and to lift the spirits and morale of Ohioans.
“The 180th Fighter Wing is honored to extend our salute to Ohio healthcare workers, first responders, military members and other essential personnel, as a small thank you for helping to keep Ohioans safe,” according to a news release.
Specific times and maps outlining flight paths will be released early next week on social media, @180th Fighter Wing.
“The huge outpour of support, and incoming requests, for the Salute Ohio flybys has been absolutely amazing,” the release stated. “We are doing our best to salute as many medical facilities and critical organizations, as we can, throughout Ohio. While we may not be able to salute every organization, we truly appreciate the hard work and dedication of all frontline workers and essential personnel.”
All flights will be conducted in conjunction with regularly scheduled training missions and are subject to change based on mission needs and/or inclement weather. Residents are encouraged to observe the flybys from home and avoid congregating in large groups in an effort mitigate the spread of coronavirus.