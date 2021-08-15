The road to citizenship for Jose Mendez included mentorship from his brother-in-law Jonathan Jakubowski — which turned into a new Wood County political organization, the 1776 Initiative.
There are 10 clubs spread throughout Wood County has been meeting since May. The is discussion built around the 1776 Commission report created by President Donald Trump’s 1776 Commission, the basis for which, according to Jakubowski, is the New York Times’ 1619 Project.
“I think the main part about this 1776 project is trying to understand our Constitution and trying to make life in the middle of the attacks we have had at these times,” Mendez said. “When I say this, it is the heart of the United States. When I looked at this 1776 project I saw that it was pretty much what I had to do for my citizenship.”
Jakubowski is the executive chairman of the Wood County Republican Party, and wrote the book “Bellwether Blues: A Conservative Awakening of the Millennial Soul.”
The 1776 organization is not an extension of the party, but he said that the organization was formed with concerns in mind from the “hundreds of Republicans from Wood County” that he heard from after the 2020 election.
Jakubowski has traveled extensively, and believes those trips have contributed to his philosophical and world views. Among them are trips to Africa, where he met the president of Rwanda, and a six-month missionary trip to Guatemala.
Mendez is an immigrant from Guatemala and he received his U.S. citizenship in 2018.
“For a person coming from another country and seeing the corruption, the directions, the poverty and all the thoughts that are trying to take it in other ways, they are trying to do that in the United States. That’s the sad part. It’s a beautiful country,” Mendez said.
Mendez is a construction contractor. Jakubowski said his brother-in-law’s story an American immigrant one of self-made bootstrap success.
“The entire United States is very privileged. It was imperfect in the beginning, but that is the beauty of the Constitution. It is teaching us to know back to those places and keep moving forward to fix it to the best of our abilities,” Mendez said.
After President Joe Biden’s inauguration, Jakubowski said he saw people who were previously engaged in the political process for the first time feeling left out.
“There were many voices of people who were discouraged and saddened. Jose challenged me and said, ‘Hey, you actually have a voice in this region. You need to use it. There’s a lot to be thankful for as Americans. As an immigrant, I’m the first that can raise my hand and say how thankful I am for this nation. You have a voice that you can leverage to give people hope.’ So one of the first things we want with the 1776 Initiative is to give people the tools to show that civility still exists. You don’t have to use bullets and bayonets to get your point across in America,” Jakubowski said.
He said one of the goals of the group is to teach engagement methods for civil dialogue on a local level.
“D.C. doesn’t determine the entirety of your life,” Jakubowski said. “You are literally one of hundreds of millions of voices, but you have a lot of authority in your backyard, your school district, your township and your city, to make an influence and an impact.”
He used interpretations of the Declaration of Independence and from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Abraham Lincoln, to support the 1776 Initiative philosophy.
“We created a forum for civil discourse and discussion,” Jakubowski said.
The 1776 Initiative is free to join, but has a waiver, which is required to attend meetings.