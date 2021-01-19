PERRYSBURG — The battle for the vacant council seat previously held by Jim Matuszak will be fought by 16 candidates, including one previous council member.
Matuszak resigned from his seat on assuming the role of Wood County recorder, a position he won in the November election.
Council will interview candidates Monday at 5:30 p.m. during a special meeting.
Mark Weber previously served on council in 2019, serving out the balance of the unexpired council term of Haraz Ghanbari, who had been appointed to serve in the Ohio House. He chaired the public safety committee and served on the public utilities committee during discussions on the city water contract. He is a retired commercial and industrial electrician. He currently serves on the Perrysburg Historic Landmarks Commission and the land use plan steering committee.
Dustin Decker works for Wood County Clerk of Courts. He serves as an auxiliary police officer and dispatcher for North Baltimore. He is also an auxiliary officer for Lake Township. He previously ran for council and was the runner-up for the open seat.
Anne Izzi works for the University of Toledo Director of Sponsored Programs and a graduated of the university’s college of law. She previously served on the board of the Toledo Ballet for seven years. In her role at UT she manages $50 million in grants and a staff of 10.
Roberto Vela Jr. is an engineer working as a capital construction project manager for the ProMedica Health System with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Cincinnati and is currently enrolled in the Master’s in Business Administration program at UT. He currently serves on the Perrysburg Board of Zoning Appeals and is a regional board member of the American Cancer Society.
Jessica Meyer is a lieutenant with the Toledo Police Department and commander of the Community Services Section. She has a Master’s of Business Administration from UT. She helped negotiate the Toledo Police Department Code of Conduct.
Liliana Rossi is a legal assistant for Alvaro DeCols Attorney at Law, previously working as a Spanish teacher. She has a Ph.D. in Spanish Literature.
Dr. John Meier practiced family medicine in the Perrysburg area for 25 years and is a senior medical director for Paramount Health Care ProMedica, with an MBA from Bowling Green State University. As part of his role in management he cites his work with legislators, government agencies and Ohio Medicaid.
Jeff Kernz has worked for Chrysler as a robotics technician since 1999. He is a journeyman electrician had local landlord. He cited his work with business contracts and legal matters.
Virginia Luce is a licensed psychologist with a Master’s of Education in school psychology. She received her bachelor’s degree in math education from BGSU and taught math for Perrysburg schools, until becoming a school psychologist. She then worked as a psychologist in private practice. She is active in the Perrysburg League of Women Voters.
Aaron Zdawczyk is an assistant service manager for the Applebee’s Bar and Grill in Maumee. He was part of the Ohio National Guard for 18 years, where he held personnel records oversight positions managing the records of 850 soldiers. He also planned sensitive material transport operations. He is the founder of Honor our Falcon Heroes.
Anastasia Lacure Willey is a therapist and case manager with Harbor Behavioral Health of Toledo, with a master’s degree in social work from Boise State University. She is the vice president of Women Helping Encouraging Women and part of the Parent Safety Task Force for Perrysburg Junior High.
Kevin Fuller is a carpenter and currently works for IKORCC as a business representative. He is an executive board trustee on the Carpenters Local 351. He listed experience in collective bargaining as a qualification. His community involvement includes Sisters in the Brotherhood Committee, which encourages women in construction trades.
Gerald Davis is a computer science teacher for Ottawa Hills Local Schools with a master’s degree in education from UT. He was previously a faculty member at BGSU in the College of Education School of Teaching and Learning Technology.
Kali Sawaya is the head commissioner with the Perrysburg Youth Soccer Association and until 2008 worked for the University of Minnesota as a project manager developing satellite-based monitoring applications for state and regional governments to monitor urban sprawl, wetland, agriculture and forestry management.
Michael Creech is the president of Decor Architectural Products, a sheet metal shop. He said that he is familiar with the needs of running a profitable small business.
Patrick Cassity recently retired as supply chain director for Owens Corning, where he was responsible for a global logistics budget of $800 million. He worked in a variety of management roles in Northwest Ohio, including Jerl Machine, Eaton Corporation and Pilkington. He has an MBA in Organizational Leadership from University of Findlay.