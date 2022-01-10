COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, announced Tuesday that the State Controlling Board has approved two measures providing thousands of dollars for campus safety and renovations for Owens Community College and the Bowling Green Training and Community Center.
“During the previous General Assembly, I supported the bills that provided for this local funding coming to Bowling Green” Ghanbari said. “These measures are going to help provide for further security and assist with renovations. This is a true investment for the Bowling Green community in Wood County and I look forward to seeing the completion of these projects.”
The two measures approved include:
· $102,800 to Owens Community College for the Campus Safety Grant Program to install door access control hardware on campus
· $47,883 to the Bowling Green Training and Community Center for various renovations
The next State Controlling Board meeting is scheduled for Jan. 31.