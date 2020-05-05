PERRYSBURG — Despite coronavirus effects on the economy, the NAI Harmon Group announced Monday that they will be breaking ground on a new 80,000-square-foot, $13 million building project at Levis Commons.
“This has been in our game plan for the last two and half years and we are taking care of what we feel is going to be the future,” owner Ed Harmon said.
The NAI Harmon Group has embarked on a two-phase building project of two separate multi-use buildings that will be 40,000 square feet each. Once complete the two buildings will be connected. The buildings will be on a 5-acre piece of property in the Levis Commons complex.
The first building is expected to be completed in 2021 and will be a mixed-use facility with restaurants and retail on the first floor and office space and possible medical use on the second floor. ProMedica currently has space in the Orleans building at Levis Commons.
The Levis Commons property has multiple owners and the Harmon Group currently owns and operates the Orleans Building, which is adjacent to the clock tower in the entertainment section.
Harmon already owns the Benchmark Restaurant, which is a steakhouse in the Orleans building.
“He plans on opening a complementary seafood restaurant next door, which will be a high-end, upscale restaurant,” said Harmon Group spokesperson T.J. Moynihan.
The NAI Harmon Group is an independent commercial real estate brokerage and property management firm based in Toledo with offices also in Lambertville, Michigan.
“Overall we own and manage somewhere around a million and a half square feet in Lucas, Wood and Defiance counties,” Harmon said. “We operate in 17 states. I’m in Dallas right now, finishing a $30 million medical distribution center here.”