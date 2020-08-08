LIME CITY — The township police department is on track to continue to 12-hour shifts that were started in response to the coronavirus.
“Originally it was pandemic driven, and obviously we are still in a pandemic. But now there is a growing group of officers who happen to like the twelves, over the eights,” said Trustee Bob Mack at Wednesday’s meeting.
The trustees have not yet approved the change, but did unanimously approve the writing of a memorandum of understanding that would put the change into effect starting on Sept. 1, and continuing for a year. That MOU would also have to be approved, once it is written.
A memorandum of understanding allows a very specific part of a contract to be modified, without having the entire thing to be rewritten. In this case the police officers’ and associated unions are in approval of the change.
“At the sunset of the memorandum the original contract is back in full force,” Mack said. “It is presumed that this particular change diminishes overtime expense.”
There was debate. Trustee Joe Schaller was not initially for the change.
“I don’t want to see the stress of fatigue for the officers,” Schaller said. “That’s a long time, especially if it’s a stressful day.”
Police Chief Mark Hetrick reported on the amount of overtime potentially saved. Since the start of the pandemic there have been 256 hours of overtime logged. Had the 12 hour shift become standard, there would have been an estimated 42 hours of overtime.
“I think it’s a good deal. We’ve got police levies coming up,” said Trustee Gary Britten. “I’m telling you. I’m beating a dead horse again, but if we don’t pass either one of those, or just one of those got passed, then somebody better tell me how we’re going to operate a police department. Because we don’t have the money.”
“I believe a one-year period of trial would be best for both sides,” Hetrick said.
In other business, the police department decided not to go with a potential leasing arrangement for new patrol cars. Instead, it was determined that two new Dodge Durango cruisers would be purchased, at a cost of $31,000 each, plus $2,500 for an extended warranty.
A new copier lease was also approved by trustees with Perry Protech for $479 per month.