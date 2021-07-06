A celebration of the Pinto car across 14 states is helping to raise awareness for Parkinson’s research and will stop in Bowling Green.
There are four different drives across 14 states traveling over 3,880 miles heading to Dearborn, Michigan, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Ford Pinto.
The drive will stop at Snook’s Dream Cars, 13920 County Home Road, around 4 p.m. on July 15. Afterward, the group will be drive through Toledo on the way to weekend events in Dearborn Michigan.
The 10th Pinto Stampede celebrates the compact car by driving the 50-year-old cars over 14 states to converge on Dearborn, the birthplace of the Pinto. The drive will take place on July 11-15. Events in and around Dearborn will be held July 16-17.
The 2021 Pinto Stampede commences on Sunday and Monday as four separate Stampedes start in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Omaha Nebraska; Lake City, Florida; and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. The pilgrimage to Dearborn will run a total of over 3,800 miles in cars that began their journey roughly 50 years ago.
“We wanted to take the opportunity to do something meaningful while having fun, so at the start of this endeavor 10 years ago we included a charitable component. This year we are raising money for the Michael J. Fox Foundation,” said Norm Bagi, founder of the Pinto Stampede.
Contributions can be made directly to the Pinto Stampede at local events or made directly to the doundation at https://fundraise.michaeljfox.org/tf-2021/PintoStampede
In the 1970s, the Pinto became known for fatalities due to fires caused when the car was rear-ended at high speeds. However, the actual number of total fatalities due to fire wasn’t in the thousands, according to a press release. The National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration reported in 1976 that the total number was 27. However, the fire storm that followed damaged the car’s reputation forever.
The car may have suffered a marketing disaster but were still a huge sales success and proved to be consistent with safety and performance of other compact cars of the time.
With over 30 MPG in the ’70s, and sales well over 3 million units from 1971-80, it set a standard for American economy cars to follow.