NORTH BALTIMORE — A new spec building will soon be constructed in southern Wood County.
Nooter announced plans to construct a 100,000 square-foot expandable building in North Baltimore. Construction is expected to begin this fall, with completion scheduled for the first quarter of 2023.
The project is being supported through the Ohio Site Inventory Program, an initiative created by JobsOhio to boost the competitiveness of the state in competing for economic development projects. The $50 million program offers grants and low-interest loans to support speculative site and building development projects.
“This OSIP program helps build on the momentum we’re seeing in the growth and development across Northwest Ohio. It was critical to obtain additional funding to support the construction of this spec building, including bringing extended utilities on site. The program allowed us to focus on the building and engineering,” said Don Majchrowski, senior vice president and general manager of Nooter.
Nooter is a fully integrated turnkey construction, multi-craft, construction engineering and maintenance contractor, providing a full range of construction project management, repair services and preventative maintenance support. It serves industries including refining and petrochemical, automotive, alternative energy, food and beverage, metals, mining and power markets in the greater Ohio and Michigan regions.
The building will go up on a 39-acre site, off Interstate 75, just minutes from the CSX Intermodal Terminal. Twenty acres will still be available after construction. Nooter is also constructing another 100,000 square foot spec in Oregon, Ohio.
OSIP has awarded dollars for nine Northwest Ohio projects – roughly 900,000 square feet of new, modern buildings. Two of those have already seen spec buildings developed and become occupied with end users. In addition, the pipeline has another 1 million square feet of potential development.
“A critical reason private investment has risen in Wood County is the commitment to establish sites and inventory for companies looking to invest quickly and with confidence,” said J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio president and CEO. “Construction of this new spec building is a result of strong collaboration with our local partners and Nooter, bringing a 100,000-square-foot facility in a location that is highly attractive for businesses looking to rapidly grow in the North American market.”
The Regional Growth Partnership is the lead economic development organization serving 17 counties in Northwest Ohio. As a private nonprofit development corporation, the RGP is dedicated to fostering regional, national and international business investment opportunities across the region. The RGP serves as Northwest Ohio’s network partner for JobsOhio.
JobsOhio is a private nonprofit economic development corporation designed to drive job creation and new capital investment in Ohio through business attraction, retention and expansion.