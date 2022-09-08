Britain Queen Elizabeth II Timeline

Princess Elizabeth, center, age 11, appears on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the coronation of her father, King George VI, right, in London, May 12, 1937. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, has died. She was 96. Buckingham Palace made the announcement in a statement on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo, File)

 STR

LONDON (AP) — Ten things to know about the life of Queen Elizabeth II:

BRITAIN'S LONGEST-REIGNING MONARCH

0
0
0
0
0