More than 10% of the Bowling Green State University community has asked for coronavirus vaccine exemption requests. The deadline to apply was Monday.
A Wednesday statement to faculty, staff and students by Ben Batey, BGSU chief health and wellness officer, said that the university received a total of 2,207 exemption requests.
There have been 1,769 approved exemptions.
Of those requests, there were 1,651 students, 37 faculty and 81 staff.
At the beginning of the semester there were 19,597 students enrolled and past figures show approximately 2,200 employees.
The deadline for submitting proof of vaccination is Nov. 29.
According to the Wednesday BGSU COVID Dashboard there have been 68.1% of all full-time students reporting as vaccinated, with 54.8% confirmed. In residence halls the numbers are at 79% and 67.1% confirmed.
Among full-time faculty, 73.2% are reporting as being vaccinated. As of Sept. 1 it was 65%.
“It’s my understanding that the number of faculty that requested an exemption includes more than just bargaining unit faculty members,” said David Jackson, BGSU Faculty Association president, in an interview Thursday.
There are approximately 720 full-time faculty members with the BGSU FA.
“The Division of Health and Wellness continues to review exemptions, along with following up on incomplete forms and requests where more information is needed,” said the BGSU official statement sent out in an email.
The message also asked recipients to continue checking their BGSU email for updates if awaiting a follow-up on a submitted request.
In a Sentinel-Tribune interview last week, Batey said the university wants to make contact with everyone who wants an exemption.
“Our goal is not so much to be punitive, but to work with our faculty, staff and students. So more likely we are just going to reach out and engage with our communities and get them to take that pathway and work their way through it,” Batey said.
He added that the bulk of student and faculty exemptions have been for delay requests. Batey’s office was following up on each one personally. There are three BGSU staff members working on exemption requests.
Jackson reacted to the release of exemption request statistics.
“The BGSU FA is aware of the large number of exemptions that have been requested and we expect the university to carry out a robust enforcement plan for unvaccinated individuals, including face coverings, quarantine and isolation, if necessary, and to require regular COVID-19 testing,” Jackson said. “The university stated policy is that the exemptions come with consequences, and we expect the university to vigorously enforce those consequences.”
According to minutes from the Faculty Senate meeting of Oct. 4, Batey said that there were over 600 exemption requests.
There are three types of exemptions that can by requested. At that time, requests for exemptions were at approximately 50% for religious exemptions, about 10% were for medical exemptions and 40% for reasons of personal conscience or another reason. At that time no requests for exemptions had been rejected.
President Rodney Rogers in September announced the vaccine mandate. For spring semester, students, faculty and staff to provide proof of coronavirus vaccination or receive an approved exemption.
Students who do not submit their proof of COVID-19 vaccination or do not receive an approved exemption may not be allowed to enroll in face-to-face classes this spring or live in an on-campus residence hall next semester.
Faculty and staff who do not complete this process may be subject to discipline in accordance with university policy and applicable collective bargaining agreements.