PERRYSBURG — Ten people, including the Perrysburg Township administrator, have applied to be the city law director. All are graduates of Ohio law schools.
The several applicants have past government experience, some of which is local, including work at Perrysburg Township, Lucas County, Sandusky County and Sylvania.
The candidates:
• Walter Celley is University of Toledo College of Law graduate, who first served as a judicial law clerk in the U.S. District Court from 1987 to 1989. He has been the Perrysburg Township administrator since 2013, and also served as the law director from 2009-12.
• Mark Mulligan is a 1977 University of Toledo College of Law graduate. He has represented the Village of Elmore as solicitor since 2017, while simultaneously serving as an assistant prosecutor in Sandusky County since 2017.
• Eileen Sullivan is a 1989 University of Toledo College of Law graduate. She has been employed as vice president and trust administrator for Huntington Private Bank since 2018. Prior to taking that position she served the Lucas County Court of Common Pleas, Ohio Probate Division as a magistrate since 2016.
• Kathryn Sandretto is a 2005 Ohio State University College of Law graduate. She has worked in a variety of roles as assistant prosecutor for Lucas County since 2007, including positions in the juvenile division, special units division and criminal division.
• Jennifer Ramon is a 2014 University of Toledo College of Law graduate. She is a paralegal specialist in the Office of the U. S. Attorney. The position is described in the application has having a dual role being involved in the prosecution of federal crimes and management of the hiring, supervising and training of legal assistants.
• Kenneth Walz is a 2003 University of Toledo College of Law graduate. He has worked as an assistant prosecuting attorney in the Sandusky County Prosecutor’s Office since 2015, with several other legal positions going back to 2004. He has also worked part time since 2001 for Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center as a respiratory care practitioner in a position related to ground and helicopter transport for the neonatal population.
• Scott Welch is a 1999 Capital University Law School graduate. He has been a lawyer for Drake, Phillips, Kuenzli and Clark since 2019. From 2001-18 he was a lawyer for Leopold, Wildenhaus, Sahloff and Welch. He has also been the solicitor for the Village of Continental since 2007.
• Douglas Adkins is 2003 graduate of the University of Dayton School of Law. From 2014-19 he served as the city manager for the City of Middletown. Prior to that role he was the city revitalization director and city prosecutor.
• Christy Cole-Hemke is a 2001 University of Toledo College of Law graduate, who has served as a magistrate for the Sylvania Municipal Court since 2019. Cole-Hemke served as chief prosecutor for the City of Sylvania prior to becoming a magistrate for two years, supervising six employees.
• Lidia Ebersole is a 2013 University of Toledo College of Law graduate. She has been an attorney for Roetzel and Andress, L.P.A. since 2017. Prior to that position she was an attorney for Oxley, Malone, Hollister, Warren and Spaeth PLL from 2016-17.
The city law director, Laura Alkire, submitted her resignation July 28.
Alkire said that she could remain on staff for two months, while a search is made for her replacement. She said she hopes to help in finding her successor.
Alkire is leaving because she has accepted another position.
“I want to work with the city to help them with the process, but also to be fair to my future employer and get on board there as soon as I can,” Alkire said. “I enjoyed it here though.”
Alkire has been the city law director since Jan. 2, 2019.