More than $10,000 in utility and tax payments that were left in a city drop box have been reported stolen.
As Bowling Green residents got notices that their city bill was not paid, they started reporting it to the Bowling Green Police Division.
Since the theft from the drop box was reported Nov. 30, police received 35 reports that either payment or personal information had been stolen.
According to the reports that have been received by police, $10,278 in payments were taken from the drop box.
The city has taken similar reports, said Assistant Municipal Administrator Joe Fawcett.
The police division was notified of a theft from the city payment drop box at the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St., on Nov. 30. The man forced entry into the box and removed its contents.
There is no update on the theft, and it remains under investigation, said BGPD Lt. Adam Skaff.
Fawcett said the Bowling Green Board of Public Utilities has waived late fees for December payments and is working with customers who may have to pay a canceled check fee.
“We’re working with customers if that issue should arise,” he said.
This drop box is used to allow city residents to drop off utility payments, income tax payments, and various other city-related items.
Police have released a still image of a suspect, but no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information on the theft should contact Det. Matt Robinson at 419-352-1131. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call the Wood County Crime Stoppers at 800-54-CRIME (419-352-0077).
For security purposes, cash payments should never be left in the drop box.
Since the theft, the city has updated the locking mechanism on the box, added higher-quality cameras with recording equipment, and installed new lights to make the area more visible, Fawcett said.
With the new city building, when payments are dropped off, they will go directly into the building, he added.