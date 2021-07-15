A Haskins man accused of stealing a bike used by an adult with disabilities has been sentenced.
Cameron Fox, 24, formerly of Bowling Green, appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
He was indicted in November for theft from a person in a protected class, a fourth-degree felony, and receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony.
He pleaded guilty in May to the theft charge. The second charge was dismissed.
“He does have some physical and mental disabilities that have influenced his life to a great degree,” said defense attorney Joseph Salmon.
On April 16, Fox was transported from the jail to Mack’s courtroom for a pretrial hearing. She granted a request to have Fox sent to Flower Hospital in Sylvania for emergency admittance for mental health issues.
Salmon said at that time his client could not comprehend the court proceedings due to reported seizures and mental health issues.
Fox is getting treatment at Harbor after self-medicating for seizures, he said, and added that Fox also has been diagnosed with memory loss and doesn’t have a lot of details of what happened the night of the offense.
“He has made some mistakes, but I think a lot of that has to do with his mental health (and not getting treatment),” Salmon said.
During the night of Sept. 30, a Top End Excelerator XLT Jr. pedal bike valued at $3,000 was taken from a van parked in the 100 block of Byall Avenue. The bike belonged to an adult with disabilities. A short time later, a call was received from someone who saw the bike in the 100 block of North Prospect. Surveillance video reportedly showed Fox riding the bike with Jorden Hammye and Jonah Repolesk walking next to it.
“He did take the bike and he did not have permission to do so,” Salmon said.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Alyssa Blackburn recommended mental health assessment and a sentence of community control.
Mack imposed a sentence of two years on community control with the conditions that Fox continue his mental health treatment and have no contact with the co-defendants.
Hammye, 23, Bowling Green; and Repolesk, 22, Weston, also were indicted for theft from a person in a protected class and receiving stolen property.
Adult probation identified one of the subjects on the surveillance video as Repolesk, who was known to hang out with Fox, who lived in BG.
Detectives visited Fox’s apartment, where the bike was retrieved, as were items reportedly stolen from several vehicles in Bowling Green. When interviewed, Fox said it was Hammye who had stolen the bike out of the van.
Hammye is scheduled to change his plea and have a community control violation hearing on July 26.
A nationwide warrant issued Nov. 5 for Repolesk’s arrest remains active.