Wood County has had 1,648 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a Friday health department update. This is an increase of 25 since Thursday.
There have been 79 deaths, which is an increase of one since Thursday.
The latest death was a woman in her 50s.
There have been 35 men and 44 women who have died. Of the women, 13 were in their 90s, 14 in their 80s, 12 in their 70s, two in their 60s and three in their 50s. Of the men, two were in their 90s, 18 were in their 80s, eight in their 70s and seven in their 60s.
There are 113 active cases, an increase of six since Thursday.
There have been 145 hospitalizations since March; this is unchanged since Thursday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 38. There are 759 males and 889 females.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert. The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays.
There have been 335 long-term care coronavirus cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 134,992 confirmed cases and 4,312 confirmed deaths.