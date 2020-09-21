Wood County has had 1,727 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a Monday health department update. This is an increase of 79 since Friday.
There have been 80 deaths, which is an increase of one since Friday.
The latest death was a woman in her 80s.
There have been 35 men and 45 women who have died. Of the women, 13 were in their 90s, 15 in their 80s, 12 in their 70s, two in their 60s and three in their 50s. Of the men, two were in their 90s, 18 were in their 80s, eight in their 70s and seven in their 60s.
There are 146 active cases, an increase of 33 since Friday.
There have been 149 hospitalizations since March, an increase of four since Friday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 38. There are 797 males and 930 females.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert. The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays.
There have been 335 long-term care coronavirus cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 137,309 confirmed cases and 4,325 confirmed deaths.