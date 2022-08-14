Fundraiser Crash

Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, of Nescopeck, Pa., is led from the state police barracks at Shickshinny, Pa., early Sunday morning, Aug. 14, 2022. Authorities said his vehicle struck a crowd gathered at a bar to raise money for victims of a house fire that killed 10 earlier in the month. (Bob Kalinowski/The Citizens' Voice via AP)

 Bob Kalinowski

BERWICK, Pa. (AP) — One person was killed and another 17 people injured when a vehicle struck a crowd gathered at a Pennsylvania bar for a fundraiser for victims of a house fire that killed 10 earlier this month; the man police say was the driver was arrested shortly afterward in the beating death of his mother nearby.

The crash occurred at about 6:15 p.m. Saturday outside the Intoxicology Department bar in Berwick, which had been scheduled to hold an all-day fundraising event to benefit victims of the Aug. 5 blaze, that killed seven adults and three children in Nescopeck.

