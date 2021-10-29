A Sugar Ridge/Mercer roads sanitary sewer project will get $1.7 million in grants. The Northwestern Water and Sewer District Board of Trustees approved the project on Thursday.
“The debt on the project will be minimal. We’ve never been able to do that before,” Tom Stalter, district and managing engineer, said.
The district will get grants of $919,000 from the Army Corps of Engineers and $750,000 as a Community Development Block Grant to build the low pressure sewer system.
The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency declared most of the area of the old Sugar Ridge Village polluted. The project will cover 57 homes, at a cost of approximately $29,000 per home. Residents will be paying between $0 and $10 per month. The exact amount will be unknown until after construction is complete.
“This project is a low pressure sewer, which is a fancy way to say the each home will have a small grinder pump that will be the district’s responsibility to operate and maintain,” Stalter said. “It will push your sewage out into the force main. It will pump it on down Sugar Ridge Road to State Route 25 where it goes to Bowling Green for treatment.”
He said that the system was chosen because of the high bedrock in the area. Bedrock in that area is less than 6 feet deep. A gravity system would have been as much as 40% more expensive because of a possible 10 foot depth going through the bedrock.
The project will be centered on Sugar Ridge Road from Mercer Road to the Wood County Park District building.
This project has been in the works for more than 10 years, which is outside the typical time span allowed by the OEPA. However, because of the unique topography and potential associated costs to homeowners, the OEPA continued to delay the typical fines.
Stalter said that fines would have been on the order of thousands of dollars per day.
The ordered area was determined to be polluted through samples from flowing water in the area.
“The drainage area, upstream of where the samples were taken, showed pollution with very high amounts of fecal, coliform (bacteria) and E. coli (bacteria),” Stalter said.
Drainage tests of the local topography by the Wood County Engineer’s Office determined the area to be covered by the project.
The trustees unanimously passed both the resolution of necessity and intent to proceed at the Thursday meeting. The district will proceed with the project by mailing notifications to all affected property owner(s). This letter will include the estimated monthly cost range per property owner.
Residents and homeowners were invited to the meeting and questions centered around the possibility that a larger area, outside the initial project, may need a similar project.
Residents in the larger area asked why both locations were not be included. Stalter called it “an unfortunate issue of bureaucracy,” which was determined by the Ohio EPA through samples of the streams.
Stalter said that depending on those samples the second area may not need to be done, however, if it is required, those residents would also benefit from the first project. The new main force line along Sugar Ridge Road would also be used for the second phase.