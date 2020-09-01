The Wood County Airport has received a $1.7 million grant to build a taxiway and extend a taxiway.
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced today that the Trump Administration will award more than $1.2 billion in airport safety and infrastructure grants through the Federal Aviation Administration to 405 airports in 50 states and six U.S. territories.
“This $1.2 billion federal investment will improve our nation’s airport infrastructure, enhance safety, and strengthen growth in local communities, which is especially important as the economy recovers from COVID-19,” Chao said.
The Toledo Express Airport is receiving $9.8 million to build a taxiway and rehabilitate a taxiway.
Other federal grants to the airports in Ohio:
•$3.7 million to Akron Fulton International to reconstruct runway lighting and rehabilitate a runway.
•$232,000 to Cambridge Municipal Airport to buy land, and conduct or update a study.
•$5.6 million to Cuyahoga County Airport to rebuild an apron and taxiway.
•$5.9 million to James M. Cox Dayton International Airport in Dayton to buy aircraft rescue and firefighting equipment, snow removal equipment, improve a snow removal equipment building, and rehabilitate an apron.
•$334,906 to Sandusky County Regional Airport to rebuild an apron.
•$78,380 to Hardin County Airport to rebuild an apron.
•$90,517 to Geauga Airport to seal surface and pavement joints.
•$82,650 to Morrow County Airport to update the airport’s master plan or study.
•$193,860 to Harry Clever Field in New Philadelphia to rehabilitate a taxilane.
•$110,370 to Newark-Heath Airport to rebuild a terminal building.
•$1.4 million to Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport to buy snow removal equipment, update a study, and update a snow removal equipment building.
“The 434 AIP grants will fund critical airport infrastructure projects around the country,” said FAA Administrator Stephen M. Dickson.
Since January 2017, the Trump Administration delivered $13.5 billion to America’s airports to improve infrastructure and safety. In 2020, the Administration delivered $10 billion in economic assistance to America’s Airports during the coronavirus public health emergency.
(This story will be updated.)