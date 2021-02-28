PERRYSBURG — Road construction project bids for sections of Ohio 25 totaling $1.6 million have been awarded for the 2021 construction season.
A $405,702 bid was unanimously awarded to Geddis Paving and Excavating for construction improvements to Route 25 and Roachton Road, despite not being the lowest bid.
At the Feb. 2 meeting, the low bidder, Expercon, Toledo, had an attorney present who spoke in front of Perrysburg Council. Litigation was threatened in a letter to council, if the bid was not accepted. On the advice of Councilman Cory Kuhlman, council went into executive session.
Kuhlman later said that Expercon did not submit a complete bid, leaving out Equal Employment Opportunity Commission documentation that is required for some of the federal funding that is part of the Ohio Department of Transportation support for the project.
After the executive session, council awarded the project to Geddis.
A $633,265 construction bid was awarded to the Vernon Nagel company for Route 25 and Preston Parkway and Fort Meigs Boulevard intersection improvement.
A $574,427 construction bid was awarded to the Shelley Company for Route 25 and West South Boundary Street intersection improvement.
The Mannik and Smith Group was authorized for $43,876 in inspection and construction administration for the Roachton Road and Route 25 intersection project for road widening.
Also approved was a bid for $100,000 with M&M Foamworks for lifting and repair of sidewalks.
“Last year we had a very high reporting of sidewalks (needing repair),” Mayor Tom Mackin said. He spoke about the increased number of walkers in the city, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Those walkers made sure to report sidewalks that needed repair.
There was confusion because the contract sent to council members prior to the meeting was for $24,000, but the administration is requesting the appropriation be $100,000. Mackin said number was an error.
Administrator Bridgette Kabat said that the city is split into four geographic quadrants for repair efficiency, but exact locations to be fixed are based on calls from residents. In 2020 there were more than 1,000 sidewalks lifted and leveled.
Out of the public utilities committee, council approved a $56,700 agreement with Dixon Engineering and Inspection Services For the Coating Industry for the acquisition of paint specifications and inspections for the Ohio 199 Elevated Water Tank paint project. It needs to be inspected, with engineering recommendations reported, before it can be repainted.
Council authorized the public utilities department, on a vote of 6-1, with Councilwoman Deborah Born voting against, to seek a permit from the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission to cross under the turnpike for a water line connection between East River Road and the City of Toledo.
Councilman Jonathan Smith said the permit would involve a request for an easement. If granted, it may save as much as $700,000 on an estimated future $3.5 million dollar project.
After the council meeting, Born said that she needed more information.
“How many residents will be affected, especially on White Road? Will there be eminent domain acquisitions? Are we actually saving money, or will we be paying more money? I don’t see where we will be saving the money, essentially by going into the township. I’m obviously for Toledo water, but I feel we need more information,” Born said.
No pricing was part of the approved resolution.
Purchase of a 2021 Versalift V-260 Aerial Tree Unit from Utility Truck Equipment Inc. was approved for $156,750. This was $30,000 under budget.
Kuhlman asked that in the future the budgeting be more accurate and requested an explanation for the change.
Kabat said that there were personnel changes that affected the choice. The current 20-year-old truck will be kept as a backup. The new vehicle will allow for both tree trimming and in-house traffic signal bulb changes that will save the city money in contracted services.
A police division computer maintenance and tech support contract was renewed for $33,600.