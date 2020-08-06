In an effort to de-densify campus housing during the coronavirus pandemic, Bowling Green State University is offering $1,500 credits to encourage off-campus housing.
“A we are tracking current health trends data, it’s becoming clear that we need a goal to work toward mostly single occupancy,” said BGSU spokesperson Alex Solis.
The offer was sent in an email to students and parents Thursday afternoon.
The university has 6,100 beds available.
Before making the offer, it had already cut the number of students planning to move in by approximately 800. The first 2,000 housing assignment cancellations between now and Monday will receive the credit.
In a normal year, first and second-year students would be required to live in the residence halls.
The message from the BGSU administration stated that, “While our actions will make a difference, we also recognize that it is unlikely we will be immune to the virus on our campuses. We are instituting proactive quarantine and isolation practices. Based on the date of contact with an COVID-19 positive individual, you and your roommate, if you have one, may have to quarantine together for up to 14 days in your residence hall room or return to your permanent residence.”
Those who test positive for COVID-19 will be moved to “designated isolation apartments.”
For those who previously made the decision to withdraw from their housing assignment, there is $1,500 in emergency financial assistance available, but the student must apply.
“This is going to qualify for anybody who wants to be released from their housing assignment,” Solis said.
The administration recognized that there are also limitations to the availability of off-campus options, so the credit would apply to anyone who is released, regardless of where they might decide to live.