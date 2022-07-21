Perrysburg Park 2022

An architectural rendering of the new playground design at Woodland Park in Perrysburg. It is one of three parks to get $1.5 million in funding.

PERRYSBURG — Three city parks will be receiving playground upgrades with American Rescue Plan Act funds totalling $1.5 million.

In a 5-1 vote at Tuesday’s meeting, council awarded the bid to DWA Recreation for playground equipment at Municipal Park, Bicentennial Park and Woodlands Park.

