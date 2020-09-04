Wood County has had 1,412 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a Friday health department update. There were 1,389 on Thursday.
There have been 70 deaths.
There are 95 active cases. This is up from 81 on Thursday.
There have been 128 hospitalizations since March, which is an increase of one. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 40. There are 647 males and 765 females.
There have been 319 long-term care coronavirus cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert. The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays.
Statewide, there are 120,765 confirmed cases and 3,962 confirmed deaths.