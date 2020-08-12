The faces and places of Wood County — captured in more than 1,000 photos — are on display at the Wood County Museum.
In the new exhibit, People, Places & Things, the faces feature women in their severe buns or sleek chignons, semi-smiling. The men dressed in their Sunday-best suits. Some of the children are in miles-long white christening gowns.
You can almost hear the poof of the old flashbulb pop while looking at the portraits.
The places include town shots from Cygnet, the former drive-in theater in Portage and downtown Bowling Green, with Klevers jewelry next to the Cla-Zel — which was showing “The Way We Were.”
“People like old pictures. People like landscapes. They like to see how communities have evolved and changed,” said curator Holly Kirkendall.
The exhibit was not on the history museum’s schedule and was born out of coronavirus, she said.
“This came out of COVID. This was a way to engage our visitors, and thinking about a smart way to do it — pictures of interesting things, that don’t need a lot of interpretation,” Kirkendall said. “Escape from our current situation for awhile, by coming and looking at these pictures.”
The museum staff worked from home from mid-March through May due to coronavirus. The museum was closed through early July.
Kirkendall said the challenge was to create a new exhibit that would bring people into the museum, but not break the budget, which is going to be hurting due to the pandemic.
“We wanted to put out as many pictures as we possibly could,” she said.
It took a month to set up all of the photos in several of the museum’s rooms. Some hang from ceilings, displayed like summer wash on a clothing line. Others are mounted on a floor-to-ceiling maze, an idea that Kirkendall saw on Pinterest.
It’s supposed to look like a scrapbook, she said.
“Again, it’s supposed to feel a bit chaotic, because that’s how your own personal photograph collection looks. I don’t know anyone who has them in order.”
The photos do not have a theme, or rhyme and reason as to how they’re displayed.
“The idea is to make it feel overwhelming, like your own, personal photo collection. People have boxes and closets of things, of stuff that people pass on,” Kirkendall said.
Not all of the photos have captions or identifications.
“Some are identified, some are not. Not because of us not doing our diligence, it’s just very common routine that museums in their infancy, collections were dropped off on doorsteps,” she said.
That’s the fun and attraction of the exhibit.
“There’s a lot you can learn from photos that are not identified — clothing styles and hair styles and the back drops, and just the size of the families are huge. You don’t see that anymore,” she said.
If visitors do recognize someone, speak up, Kirkendall said.
“It’s an opportunity, too, if people know who the people, places and things are, that’s great, they can let us know,” she said.
All of the photos are part of the museum’s collection, which has been put together over the past 40 years.
The exhibit is also a reminder of how photography has changed over the years. Today, photographing and recording is available to the masses and it’s done daily, thanks to smart phones and technology.
“Our way of recording history, in terms of photography, is very different today than it was back then. It was an event to get your picture taken,” Kirkendall said. “It’s not as special as it was.”
There are so many People, Places & Things, visitors may need a second trip to the museum to take it all in.
“Most people comment that they have to come back because there’s so much, that they want to come back and look some more,” Kirkendall said.
This exhibit was made possible by Hal Brown, Clif and Judy Boutelle and the Wood County Historical Society.
People, Places & Things is on display through this year and probably into 2021. Future exhibits are on hold due to the pandemic.
Museum Director Kelli Kling said it’s not a disservice to have an exhibit up for a year or more.
“Especially now, when people aren’t travelling,” she said. “I think having something on exhibit for 12-18 months gives people ample time to prepare and work that into their family schedule or vacation. It’s something fun to do.
“Because we’re faced with such trying times, we’re looking for some comfort in our lives, and those memories help provide that comfort.”
“Nostalgia does wonders when things are not going the way you want them to go,” Kirkendall added.
The museum is open every day.
“Attendance has been good,” Kling said. “It’s a big enough building where people can tour without bumping into other visitors.”
Also at the museum, located at 13360 County Home Road, is the award-winning exhibit Comfort & Convenience. Outside there are rotating front porch exhibits. Through Aug. 19, Love the ’80s is on display. The exhibit Oak Grove Cemetery will open Aug. 20 and be up through Oct. 30.
There are also several exhibits that can be viewed online at woodcountyhistory.org.