The City of Bowling Green’s Business Revolving Loan Fund, an implementation of the CDBG block grant program, has recently been modified by lowering the interest rate to 0% to encourage businesses within city limits to apply.
The purpose of the loans is to enhance local businesses and promote job growth targeting low-and moderate-income wage earners.
For each $35,000 borrowed, the business must commit to generating one new job. Terms of the loans range from 3-5 years, and special terms are available for businesses located in the Downtown Special Improvement District.
“We feel that offering a 0% loan to encourage job creation for low- and moderate-income individuals will help strengthen our community and provide a new source of funding for business growth. Our goal is to work in tandem with financial institutions to offer a variety of loans that will grow our local businesses and make Bowling Green a better place to live and work,” said Martha Woelke, community development administrator.
Contact the community development department at 419-354-6203, or visit www.bgohio.org, for additional details.