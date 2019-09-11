Never forget on 9/11: Penta holds 12th Patriot Day Ceremony

PERRYSBURG — On Wednesday at 8:40 a.m., students and staff in the Public Safety-Criminal Justice and Public Safety-Firefighter programs at Penta Career Center conducted a brief Patriot Day Ceremony.

At 8:46 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2001, an airliner crashed into the north face of the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

The ceremony was the 12th held at Penta and included the National Anthem, student remarks, student-read poems, an honor guard flag tribute, playing of taps and a moment of silence.

The guest speaker was Rossford Police Chief Todd Kitzler.

Featured student participants included Morgan Perkins, Genoa, from the Criminal Justice program, who served as the emcee and student speaker; Isaiah Hicks, Maumee, from culinary arts, who sang the National Anthem; Alexis Deitzel, Rossford, from the firefighter program, who read a poem called “Our Flag;” and Kyrie Wise, Elmwood, from the cosmetology program, who read a poem called “A Helping Hand.”

Members of the Otsego Knights Band performed taps (this is cq, according to AP).

The Penta Public Safety Honor Guard participants included Ronee Loftis, Otsego; Justin Derr, Eastwood; Bailey Pelka, Rossford; and Justice Leach, Springfield, all from the criminal justice program; and Nate Oney, Otsego; Destiny Kiser, Anthony Wayne; Breccan Rehard, Maumee; and Keonna Smith, Springfield, all from the firefighter program.

The Honor Guard was led by Jodi Eschedor, Eastwood, from the firefighter program.

All students participating in the ceremony were members of SkillsUSA, a student leadership organization.