Kyle Calvey cuts Jonathan Franzmann’s hair Thursday evening during Tau Cuts, an event supporting Mercy Children’s Hospital and Bowling Green State University’s Dance Marathon fundraiser. Members of the Epsilon Kappa chapter of Alpha Tau Omega hosted the event on the BGSU campus.
