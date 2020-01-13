Michigan residents indicted in November Perrysburg chase

PERRYSBURG — Three Michigan residents are listed as co-defendants in a case after they were stopped on a highway for the theft of at least two different vehicles.

The case made headlines in November when the vehicle pursuit resulted in a traffic crash and school lockdowns in Perrysburg.

Demetrius Christian-Martell Peguese, 18, and Jasmine Gabrielle Peguese, 25, both of Inkster, Michigan, along with Theron Cortez Walton Jr., 29, Lincoln Park, Michigan, were indicted on Wednesday.

Each is each charged with telecommunication fraud, receiving stolen property, possessing criminal tools and tampering with evidence.

Demetrius Peguese is also indicted on a charge of failing to comply with an order or signal of a police officer after he attempted to flee on foot.

The charges were made after they were stopped on U.S. 20 in Perrysburg, and involve both a 2017 Dodge Challenger and a 2013 Dodge Charger.

In a related case, but not listed as a co-defendant, Josephine Mercado, 50, Detroit, was indicted for telecommunications fraud, forgery and receiving stolen property in regard to the 2013 Dodge Charger.

At 1:04 p.m. on Nov. 8, troopers from the Bowling Green post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol attempted to stop a stolen 2017 Dodge Challenger on Route near Interstate 75. The suspect failed to stop and fled westbound into Perrysburg at a high rate of speed.

Troopers immediately discontinued the pursuit for safety reasons. A patrol airplane located the suspect vehicle and tracked it down. The suspect eventually lost control, went off the side of the road and crashed into a tree on Plum Street. The suspect exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

A K-9 assisted in locating the suspect on Willow Street.

Demetrius Peguese was taken into custody. A second stolen vehicle was located and four additional suspects were taken into custody.

It was determined these suspects were conspiring with Peguese to sell the 2017 Dodge Challenger to an innocent purchaser.