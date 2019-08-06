Medical marijuana dispensary to open in BG

A new marijuana dispensary is opening soon in Bowling Green and is joining the marijuana clinic already in operation.

Soothe will be located in the former Glass City Credit Union building at 1155 N. Main St.

“It indicates what we’re trying to do,” said owner Mark Jacobs about the store name. “Dispensing medicine, whether for pain relief or the 21 approved conditions, this is something that will be soothing for them.”

He hopes to open by the end of this week, but delivery of products and licensing may delay that.

The closest dispensaries are in Toledo and Fremont.

“It’s a new program in the state of Ohio, it’s been embraced by a number of states,” Jacobs said. “Ohio is by no means the first in line with this. We had an opportunity to do this. It makes a big difference in lives.

“We’re happy to be able to provide medical marijuana to patients for relief, to soothe them if you will.”

The state-licensed dispensary will only serve approved clients, he stressed. Per Ohio administrative code, a person needs to join a patient registry, and once they do that, they are issued a card they will need to show to get into the building.

“If they can’t show us the card … then we won’t be able to let them come in,” Jacobs said.

Depending on the customer base, he is predicting having four to seven people on staff.

Soothe will have some samplings of all the available products.

“Some haven’t come on line through the processors yet. As the entire program moves forward, we’re going to be looking at what our patients need and want.”

He expects to have all of the items allowed by law, including oils, tinctures, plant material, edibles and patches. The law prohibits the use of medical marijuana by smoking or combustion but does allow for vaping. The law prohibits any form that is attractive to children.

The items will be stored in the bank safe.

As an attorney in Toledo, Jacobs said he saw no conflict of interest in opening the store.

“I don’t see one, no. This was signed into law by (Gov. John) Kasich, it’s the law in Ohio. It’s our intention and our explicit effort to abide by all laws.”

Hours for the dispensary are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and closed Sunday.

Obtaining medical marijuana requires three steps: Have a certified physician confirm that you have a condition that qualifies for medical marijuana; complete a registration through Ohio’s medical marijuana patient and caregiver registry; and purchase the medical marijuana through an approved dispensary in Ohio.

According to the Ohio Board of Pharmacy, only patients with one of the following medical conditions may currently participate in Ohio’s medical marijuana program: AIDS, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease, cancer, chronic traumatic encephalopathy, Crohn’s disease, epilepsy or another seizure disorder, fibromyalgia, glaucoma, hepatitis C, inflammatory bowel disease, multiple sclerosis, pain that is either chronic and severe or intractable, Parkinson’s disease, positive status for HIV, post-traumatic stress disorder, sickle cell anemia, spinal cord disease or injury, Tourette’s syndrome, traumatic brain injury, and ulcerative colitis.

Omni Medical Services, at 536 Pearl St., is the first medical marijuana clinic in Bowling Green.

Patients who meet the state’s conditions for use of medical marijuana can make an appointment and meet with a state certified physician where their medical records are reviewed. If they qualify, the doctor can provide a recommendation for the patient to get a card from the state to use medical cannabis.

Once they get a card for medical cannabis, they can go to Soothe to get their prescription filled or any other dispensary in Ohio, Jacobs explained.

The Ohio Board of Pharmacy will be responsible for enforcement of the law as far as the clinic and dispensary is concerned, said police Chief Tony Hetrick earlier this year.