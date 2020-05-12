A Bowling Green manufacturer has donated $20,000 to local food pantries.
The Lubrizol Foundation, part of Lubrizol Advanced Materials, located at 1142 N. Main St., has donated $10,000 to the Brown Bag Food Project and $10,000 to First United Methodist Church.
According to Justin McIntyre, Bowling Green plant manager, the purpose of the Lubrizol Foundation is to support the interests and values of the Lubrizol Corporation by donating to educational institutions and charitable organizations in communities where Lubrizol operates major sites.
“We’ve worked with First United Methodist before. It’s a great group of people and we’re happy to continue supporting them,” McIntyre said. “This is the first time we’ve donated to the Brown Food Bag Project. Their mission aligns with our values.”
He said that the Lubrizol Corporation set a goal of contributing $2 million in response to the needs created by the coronavirus pandemic. Because of the economic impacts of COVID-19 and the number of people who are not able to work right now, many areas are experiencing record unemployment. This is causing food insecurity in many areas around the country.
The foundation felt that donating to food banks is how it can have the most positive impact on the communities in which it operates, McIntyre said.
“Supporting the communities where we live and work has always been important to Lubrizol; it’s part of our DNA,” he said.
The foundation also has donated more than $20,000 in educational equipment to Bowling Green City Schools in the last seven years.
“We believe that education is an essential part of a strong and sustainable community. We want to help our communities so that they can be sustainable into the future,” McIntyre said.