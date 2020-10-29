Pop-up testing popular

Cars line the parking lot of Carter Park in Bowling Green as Bill Moorman, chief of the Bowling Green Fire Division, passes out registration forms prior to coronavirus testing Wednesday afternoon. The free test, which was taken by 559 people, was a partnership between Wood County Health Department, the City of Bowling Green, the Ohio National Guard and the Ohio Department of Health. Test results are typically available within 2-3 days, but may take longer, according to a release from the health department. Stay home until test results are returned if you have had COVID-19 symptoms or suspected or known exposure to the virus. Persons are also asked to monitor their health and talk to a doctor or health care provider.
