Weston woman cited for endangering children
A Weston woman who parked in the fire lane and reportedly left her child in the car while she went shopping has been cited for endangering children.
Bowling Green police responded at 6:50 p.m. Thursday to the pharmacy doors at Wal-Mart for a child left inside a car.
When police arrived, they found store personnel standing by a running 2004 Toyota with a child, later determined to be 7-month-old child, crying in a car seat, according to the Bowling Green Police Division report.
As the officer was running the license plate, Dawn Michalski walked out of the store with a cart of bags. She opened the unlocked door and said she was only inside for a couple of minutes to pay for her groceries, according to the report.
A check of store video showed Michalski enter the store at 6:46 p.m. and went to the register to pay for her items at 6:51 p.m.
BG transit committee meets
The Bowling Green Transit Advisory Committee is scheduled to meet on May 17 at 1:30 p.m., in Council chamber, 3rd floor of the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St.
The purpose of the meeting will be to review marketing, fiscal and operating reports for the 1st Quarter CY 2022, and other transit operating and grant topics.
Immediately following the Transit Advisory Committee meeting, the Vehicle Accident Prevention Sub-Committee meeting will be held.
This meeting is open to the public.
Forecast
Today: Sunny, with a high near 75. Southeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind around 7 mph. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 60.
Extended: Mostly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 86. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 58. Sunny Thursday, with a high near 87. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 62. Mostly sunny Friday, with a high near 88. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 62. A chance of showers Saturday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 40%.