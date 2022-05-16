BG man killed in motorcycle crash
A Bowling Green man was killed in a motorcycle crash on West River Road Friday afternoon, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.
On Friday at 5:01 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a 911 call about a single motorcycle crash on West River between Range Line and Brillhart roads.
Deputies determined that a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle, operated by Stephen Hall, 57, Bowling Green, was westbound and failed to negotiate a curve. He drove off the right side of the road and struck a fence.
Hall was pronounced dead at the scene.
A passenger, who has not been identified, was taken by air ambulance to Toledo Hospital.
Assisting at the scene were Washington Township Fire Department and Northwest 190 EMS.
Revolving loan fund committee meets
The Bowling Green Revolving Loan Fund Committee is scheduled to meet on Thursday at 3 p.m., in council chamber at the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St.
The purpose of the meeting will be to discuss loan application(s) and other business for the business revolving loan fund.
Quilters meet in Findlay
FINDLAY — Ohio Star Quilters of Findlay will meet on May 23 at 9:30 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1701 Tiffin Ave. The day begins with the business meeting followed by Show and Tell. Anyone interested in quilting is welcome to attend. Questions may be directed to Pat Czaplicki at 567-250-8537.
Forecast
Today: Showers likely before 11 a.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 71. West wind 9 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. West wind 7 to 11 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny on Tuesday, with a high near 68. Northwest wind around 8 mph. A slight chance of showers after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Extended: A chance of showers after 8 a.m. Wednesday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Thursday. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers Friday. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 30%.