2 killed in small plane crash in Fostoria
FOSTORIA (AP) — A small plane crashed in northern Ohio on a flight from Illinois, killing two men, authorities said.
The single-engine Piper Saratoga was traveling from Illinois to Findlay, Ohio, when the aircraft went down in a wooded area in Seneca County just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, authorities said.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol identified the pilot as Shane Halbook, 59, of Avon, Indiana. Authorities said the co-pilot was Michael Wright, 51, of Casey, Illinois.
The cause of the crash was under investigation.
No other information was available.
