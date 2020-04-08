In this July 29, 1998, file photo Linda Tripp meets with reporters outside federal court in Washington after her final appearance before a grand jury investigating an alleged affair between President Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky. Tripp, whose secretly recorded conversations with White House intern Lewinsky led to the 1998 impeachment of Clinton, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at age 70 .(AP Photo/Khue Bui, File)