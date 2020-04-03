The Wood County District Public Library will continue to be closed through the coronavirus crisis, but employees will still earn a paycheck.
During a special meeting held via tele-conference on Friday, the library board voted unanimously to continue paying 43 staff members. That includes 28 full-time and 15 part-time employees.
Director Michael Penrod said “a vast majority” of the staff continues to work from home.
The state’s “stay at home” order closes non-essential businesses through May 1. The library is not considered essential, Penrod said.
“We’re not an essential business, but we have essential employees because we provide a service,” he said. “We have been doing a lot of library service. It is really impressive what this team is putting together.”
Staff members have put together program that offer temporary library cards and expanded date and home services. Maria Simon, youth services, has launched a children’s program that has people across Bowling Green putting bears in their windows and linking it with a story and video, Penrod said.
Other staff members are doing online training, including workshops on customer service, he said.
Penrod said that unemployment would cost the district money, about 50 percent of a person’s salary.
“If you lay someone off who makes $30,000 a year, we would still pay $15,000 to cover their unemployment,” Penrod said.
Furloughs, which is not working for a period of time but still maintaining benefits, could be an option in the future, he said.
Board members were in favor of continuing to pay employees.
“It makes a lot of sense to take the strain off the unemployment system in Ohio and continue to pay the people at this point in time,” said Becky Baher, board vice president.
She said there is often a learning curve when rehiring, along with an expense.
“If there’s any way to continue to pay the staff, we need to do it,” said Ken Frisch. “We may to revisit this down the road.”
John Fawcett said he is a strong advocate of the library staff.
“Your greatest asset at the library is its people,” he said. “I’m fully on board with continuing to pay.”
Ellen Dalton said the board did have to be aware of the taxpayers in the community who have lost their jobs.
“And they’re looking at the library people who are still getting paid,” she said.
Chet Marcin said the library is closed until May 1, the board should continue to pay salaries until then and revisit it.
“I think it will go a long way with the morale,” said Brian Paskvan, board president. “We will come out of this sooner than later.”
Penrod said he is starting to prepare for possible cuts as state funding will probably be reduced.
“We don’t know what’s going to happen with state funding in the next couple of months,” he said. “The governor has used the word ‘plummet’ for state receipts.”
Gov. Mike DeWine has requested that all state departments that report to him come up with 20% in proposed cuts, Penrod said.
“The governor and all of us know it (revenue) is going to drop,” he said. “We don’t need to make big hard decisions yet, but we need to prepare.
“We might have to make some hard calls.”
Penrod said there is a 7-month reserve.
He presented a list of proposed cuts, which is mainly improvements that were planned for this year. The board did not vote on this list.
Some of the proposed cuts in the 2020 appropriations that will reflect a 20% decrease in the Public Library Fund, or $270,000:
Delay staff reorganization called for in the Strategic Plan (aka a “hiring freeze”). This will leave three key positions vacant, but will reduce salary obligations by about $105,000.
Items/projects that were planned for 2020 that could be deferred until 2021 and save $111,050:
• Install interior and exterior security cameras at BG library $20,000
• Replace staff computers (warranty ends August 2020) $25,000
• Replace three lighting control panels at BG library $25,000
• Summer reading program T-shirts for staff $210
• Repave old part of Walbridge parking lot $5,000
• Landscaping services for three buildings and two parking lots $3,800
• Carter House exterior maintenance services $13,000
• Re-seal and re-stripe both BG parking lots $6,000
• Cleaning of all windows for both library buildings $3,340
• Purchase second large display monitor for programs $6,400
• No mass printing, mass mailing of newsletter $2,500
• End walk-off mat service at Walbridge $800
Additional savings of $54,000 could come from:
• $1,500 youth program supplies
• $10,900 travel/continuing education
• $7,500 communications (less advertising)
• $17,000 programs and author visits
• $19,000 print books