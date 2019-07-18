Library may need new chapter for facility

After 16 years, the Wood County District Public Library may be going through another rehabilitation.

At Monday’s library board meeting, Director Michael Penrod said he has started the steps to study the layout of the library to determine if areas can be moved around the create more space.

He added he won’t have a recommendation for the board until February.

The building extension is 16 years old, but the plan for the building is 19 years old, Penrod said.

“When we adopted the plan, the architect said it will serve the library for 25 years,” he said.

“We’re bursting at the seams already. We don’t have enough room for more new books, we’re short on space for meetings.”

But Penrod said that before he would ever allow himself to remotely consider an addition might be needed, he wanted to make certain the existing footprint is serving the public needs in the most efficient ways.

Books are no longer on cassette and the library has 3D printers now, “so our needs are very different.

“The big needs are we need more room for people and more room for books,” he said.

Maria Simon, youth services director, said that the story time room is too small, which led to question if they could they move a wall to make it bigger.

“That’s the dreaming stage we’re at right now,” Penrod said.

The board has hired two interior designers to help the architectural firm to come up with recommendations.

“We’re going to look at that a little bit closer to make sure we’re efficiently utilizing our space and to make sure we are configured appropriately,” said Brian Paskvan, board president.

The first scenario is not to move any walls. The second scenario would be to move walls and spaces like his office.

“I really think we can make this footprint work,” Paskvan said. “I really don’t want to do walls.”

The third scenario would be to put an addition on the building.

The library dates to 1974. In 2003, the second story was added, and the entire building was gutted.

“What does the building need to do to serve us. I honestly don’t know where it would lead,” Penrod said.

Also at the meeting, the board approved a telecommuting policy that will allow Penrod to work at home while on his 12-week paternity leave.

The policy would allow him and employees to work from home, on the road or a satellite location for all or part of the work week, temporary or long term.

“I have pressed Michael fairly hard to do this,” Paskvan said. “We are not required by law to do have this is place.”

He wanted guidelines in place with Penrod’s pending leave.

Any telecommuting arrangement may be discontinued by the director or the board president and will be on a case-by-case basis.

“I think it’s good to have this in place,” said board member Chet Marcin.

In other business, Penrod reported the library is being funded through the state’s temporary budget, and distribution expected in July will be down. Statewide, distribution should be at 1.68% of the budget but in fact will be 1.66%, or $450,000 less statewide.

The push is to make it 1.70% and add a true-up clause that will make July distribution whole once the budget is approved.

He added he is working with Amanda Gamby, city sustainability coordinator, and Nick Hennessey, sustainability manager with Bowling Green State University, to come up with a way to recycle books.

The Bowling Green Recycling Center stopped accepted books earlier this year.

The library has two author visits planned for this fall: On Sept. 10, “American Wolf” author Nate Blakeslee will be on site and a wolf ambassador will lead up to that with a visit Aug. 28. On Oct. 15, Amy Stewart will be the Community Reads author.