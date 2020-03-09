On February 22, 2020, Laura Shakti (aka Laura Snider), loving wife and mother of three children, took flight with the angels at the age of 53.

Laura was born on December 7, 1966 in Washington to John and Linda (Fleming) Snider. Her father was a U.S. Army chaplain stationed near Garmisch-Partenkirchen Germany, where she lived during most of her childhood. After graduating from Munich American HS, she traveled for years to many countries around the world, learning to speak fluent Spanish and French in addition to German. She worked as a professional model and studied many dance forms, including ballet, tap, jazz, and flamenco.

She settled down in Los Angeles, California, attended UCLA, and earned her bachelor’s degree in Woman’s Studies in 1990. She became certified as a kundalini yoga instructor, and earned professional licensure as a massage therapist.

During this time, Laura also began serious study of Middle Eastern dance. She worked as a professional dancer, performing in Middle Eastern dance shows throughout the country. Her artistry was original, powerful, and breathtaking. She shared true beauty with everyone fortunate enough to experience her work.

In 1990, Laura met Roger Drummer, the love of her life. On March 7th, 1993 they married. Together they brought up their three daughters, Sarah, Almah-Luce, and Amrita.

In 2004, the family moved to near Roger’s hometown, Bowling Green, Ohio. There Laura worked for years teaching many dance styles. She was passionate about teaching young girls the sacredness of their bodies through dance, allowing them to experience the pure joy of expression through movement. She continued teaching when the family moved to Henderson, Nevada.

Laura had a strong healing spirit, a vibrant sense of humor, and the rare ability to make the people who came into her life feel seen and appreciated. Her many students and friends throughout the world will always be grateful for the time they shared with her.

For her family, she was the center of our world—a fiercely protective, supportive, intelligent, and wise woman who embodied grace and presence. Laura loved us unconditionally, and her departure has left a hole in our hearts that will never be filled.

Laura was preceded in death by her parents and her brother David.

She is survived by her husband and three daughters.

There will be a memorial held on Saturday, March 14, at the Peace Lutheran Church, 1021 W. Wooster St. in Bowling Green Ohio. The gathering commences at 10 a.m., and the service begins at 11 a.m.

A light lunch will be served after the service.

Donations may be sent to The Cocoon, a center for domestic violence in Bowling Green.