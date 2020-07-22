To the Editor:
According to the Columbus Dispatch, Bob Latta has increased his personal wealth by 238% while serving in Washington. He has made more from his position than any other federal lawmaker in the entire state of Ohio.
He has some nerve voting “no” on emergency funding for his constituents when he has gotten rich representing them. Perhaps representing is too strong a word, because Latta is nowhere to be found. At a time when over 1 million Ohioans have filed for unemployed, and over 3,000 have died of COVID-19, Latta’s largest contribution to the emergency response is a Tweet.
Latta will continue to profit from warming a chair if we don’t vote him out this November. It’s time we get what we’re paying for.
Nick Rubando
Bowling Green