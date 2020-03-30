MILLBURY — Lake Local Schools’ 2020 Distinguished Alumni Award winners include an engineer, pharmacist and pastor.
Brad Deal was in the Lake High School Class of 1985. He was a member of the National Honor Society, was the vice-president of his junior and senior class, and earned six varsity letters in cross country, basketball and baseball. He also began working part time mowing grass and cleaning offices at Rudolph Libbe, which began a special connection that has continued to this day.
Deal then attended Ohio State University from 1985-90, when he earned his degree, a bachelor of science in civil engineering. That would also lead to his loyal devotion to OSU and the Buckeyes.
After college, Deal returned to Lake and began his professional career with Rudolph Libbe contractors as a project engineer.
In 1992, while working in Florida after Hurricane Andrew, Deal met Susan, from Chile. Today, the couple lives in Moline. Their daughter Kristen is a 2016 Lake graduate and a senior at OSU, and their daughter Rachel, a 2018 Lake graduate, is a sophomore also at Ohio State.
Deal’s career at Rudolph Libbe has flourished from a part-time office cleaner and grass mower, to project engineer, to assistant project manager, to project manager, to his current position as vice president of project management. He now supervises all 32 project managers and project engineers.
During Deal’s career, he has been involved in construction projects totaling over $1 billion, including the Walgreen’s Distribution Center, Ford auto plants, Chrysler Toledo North Assembly Plant, Levis Commons and First Solar
But the jewel of all his projects is the new Lake High School. Deal was immediately on the scene after the tornado on June 5, 2010. He led the effort to secure the site, assess the damage, coordinate the initial clean up and enlist the assistance of Rudolph Libbe to help with the initial demolition and repairs across campus. Deal then served as the project executive on the $30 million new school, which won an Ohio Build’s Award.
Deal has also coached youth T-ball, soccer, and basketball, he has supported the school’s academic and athletic programs, he has assisted on several levy campaigns, and has also helped with the after-prom fundraising efforts.
Lori (Huber) Ernsthausen was in the Lake High School Class of 1999.
She was the co-valedictorian and on the High Honor Roll all four years and was a member of the National Honor Society. Lori also earned 10 varsity letters and was the Lake Senior Female Athlete of the Year.
Ernsthausen then attended the University of Toledo from 1999-2003 and earned a bachelor of science degree in pharmaceutical sciences, cum laude. She continued her education at the University of Toledo College of Pharmacy from 2003 to 2005 and earned a Doctor of Pharmacy degree, magna cum laude.
In 2006 Ernsthausen completed a primary care residency program at Toledo Hospital and WW Knight Family Practice. She also started practicing inpatient pharmacy at Mercy-St. Vincent Medical Center, where she has continued to do so, on a per diem basis, to this day.
In 2007 Ernsthausen began her career at the University of Findlay as an assistant professor of Pharmacy Practice and Director of Experiential Education in the College of Pharmacy. In 2011 Ernsthausen was promoted to associate professor of Pharmacy Practice. In 2015 she was appointed chairman of the Department of Pharmacy Practice. And in 2018 Ernsthausen was appointed associate dean of Curricular Affairs, College of Pharmacy.
Her practice areas of interest include, diabetes, lipid and anticoagulation management, and skin disorders. She currently teaches several pharmacology, pathophysiology and therapeutics disease classes and coordinates the advanced self-care course.
Ernsthausen is a member of the American College of Clinical Pharmacy and five other professional organizations. She has authored or co-authored seven peer-reviewed publications and 15 peer-reviewed posters and presentations in the field of pharmacology.
She and her husband, Wes, reside near Pemberville with their two daughters, Emily 7 and Lainey 5. They are members of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, and Ernsthausen has been a volunteer side walker and board member at Serenity Farm in Luckey since 2008. Serenity Farm is an equine therapy program for children and adults with disabilities.
Marty Pennington, Lake High School Class of 1986, was the salutatorian of the LHS Class of 1986 and was the outstanding senior in math and social studies. He was in the National Honor Society and also won a National Football Foundation Scholar Athlete Award.
Pennington earned five varsity letters at Lake, and he also loved vocal music. He was in musicals, show choir and concert choir. Later, he sang first tenor in a popular Southern Gospel Quartet called The Gospels.
After Lake, Pennington turned down a Congressional appointment to the United States Military Academy at West Point and enrolled at Bowling Green State University. He attended BGSU from 1986-88. He then transferred to the Cincinnati College of Mortuary Sciences, and graduated in 1989 with a bachelor of science degree in mortuary science.
From 1989-95 Pennington worked at Witzler Shank Funeral Home in Walbridge as a licensed funeral director. In 1995 Pennington was called into the ministry at Main Street Church in Walbridge. He was Main Street’s first worship pastor from 1995-05. In 2005 Pennington became the lead pastor, and earned a master’s degree in pastoral ministry from Huntington University.
As lead pastor at Main Street, Pennington led and oversaw the building of the new church in Moline on a 40-acre campus, where about 800 now worship every week. Under his leadership, Main Street Church build a home for a needy family in Walbridge, and after the tornado, Main Street became the hub for Lake Township relief efforts, winning several awards, including the Glamm Volunteer of the Year Award from the United Way. As lead pastor, Pennington also opened Main Street church for use by Lake Local Schools for concerts, musicals, plays and other school events.
Pennington served on the executive leadership team of the Church of the United Brethren in Christ Denomination for eight years and he is currently on the higher education leadership team. In 2018, Pennington was appointed to the board of trustees of Huntington University in Huntington Indiana.
At Lake, he helps keep the scoreboard at football and basketball games, and he serves as a spiritual adviser to the football team.
He and his wife, Amy, live on Bradner Road, where they raised four children, Nathan, Nicole, Emily and Marty, all Lake graduates.